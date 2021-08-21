Rolovich: QBs have raised their game

Like the Palouse skies, Washington State’s quarterback situation might still be hazy. But now it’s a brighter haze.
Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said Friday all three of his top quarterback candidates — Jayden de Laura, Camm Cooper and Jarrett Guarantano — raised their games this week as they reached the midway point of preseason workouts. The Cougs open Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
“Last week, I would have said nobody’s playing good enough,” Rolovich said of his signal-callers after a no-pad practice. “And they’ve all elevated their presence and their effectiveness this week. So it’s all about how you come out with energy, and leading the other 10 guys.”
The Cougars originally planned to play their second preseason scrimmage today, but they’ll instead stage a relatively normal full-pad practice at 9:30 a.m. at Gesa Field. It’s open to the media but closed to the public.
“We’re going to try to set up things that we need to see again,” Rolovich said, “and hopefully the offense and defense can work together — script some things they need to work on.”
Rolovich continued to evade questions about whether he’ll receive a vaccination for COVID-19. He said Thursday he will comply with a new mandate by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requiring education workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or risk dismissal. But it remains unclear if the coach plans to get the shot or seek an exemption.
“I appreciate it, but I’m going to follow the mandate,” he repeatedly said Friday when asked to be more specific.
A week ago, the Cougars’ defense dominated their first scrimmage, which was moved to their practice bubble because of smoke from area wildfires. Two days later, Rolovich put offensive players through a punitive “rolling” drill.
“We’re hoping their ears opened up a little bit more, in listening to what they’re supposed to do” he said at the time. “It’s a simple thing too. They just don’t understand it yet.”
By Friday, they apparently understood.
“The last three days have been some of our best practices — some of the best practices I may have been around,” Rolovich said. “I think we took a real step offensively from Monday. It’s been a lot more smooth the last three practices.”
That doesn’t mean he’s ready to name a starting quarterback. Asked if he intends to narrow the field to two next week, he said, “It’s kinda the feeling.”
Rolovich varied his quarterback rep system this week, introducing a “King of the Hill” concept that allowed each contender to remain on the field as long as they performed well.
“We needed to apply some pressure,” he said. “It’s helping the evaluation, let me say it that way. Instead of just being four plays stagnant, you don’t know if you’re going to get another play.”
The top contenders all boast a different advantage. De Laura, a sophomore, started all four games in a pandemic-shortened 1-3 season last year. Cooper, a junior, is the most acclimated to WSU and the receiver corps, and Guarantano started 32 games for Tennessee before heading to Wazzu as a grad transfer.
In addition, Rolovich seems increasingly impressed with sophomore walk-on Victor Gabalis.
“We’ve seen some incredible improvement this week from the three main guys, and we know we can count on Victor Gabalis now,” Rolovich said. “They’ve all made it tough (to name a starter). We’d have like it to have happened earlier, but it’s good to finally get to the point where we feel like we have a bunch of guys that we can go into a game with.”
