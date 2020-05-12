Rolovich: The fans are cool but ...

Stay-at-home orders apparently haven’t damaged Nick Rolovich’s comic timing.
When someone asked the new Washington State football coach about the idea of staging games with no spectators, he conjured a one-liner that might have mystified casual fans but drew spontaneous chuckles from colleagues David Shaw of Stanford and Clay Helton of USC.
“I think it would save a lot of time in silent-count practice,” he said.
After a well-timed pause, Rolovich gave a fuller answer that probably summed up the thoughts of Shaw, Helton and all other coaches and players.
“In general, if we feel it’s safe to play, then I’d like to play,” he said. “I know the fans (are) a part of the experience. (They’re) also a part of the financial model. But that’s not in my job description. So we’re just trying to hopefully get some games this fall.”
Comments by the three coaches came during an online Pac-12 news conference Monday via Zoom, which will be followed by three similar sessions this week involving the league’s nine other coaches.
The theme of Monday’s conference was supposedly rule changes for the 2020 season, but the discussion was unsurpringly dominated by a question stated in various ways: “How will the coronavirus pandemic affect the college football season?”
The answer was equally predictable: Nobody knows.
Coaches are hoping for a standard 12-game regular season with full crowds, but the capricious nature of the virus leaves open the possibility of countless other scenarios, including games with no fans and even the cancellation of the season.
NCAA president Mark Emmert said last week he doesn’t foresee college sports proceeding until schools feel safe enough to trend away from exclusively online learning and welcome students back to campus. But Shaw said that may be oversimplifying the picture.
“Where we are is the definition of a fluid situation,” the longtime Stanford coach said. “Every state is going to be different. Every campus is going to be different. I think that’s a great sentiment, but I don’t know if that’s going to rule the day when it’s all said and done.”
If team activities are allowed to proceed at some point, viral testing will play a prominent role in their parameters. But even testing procedures are fluid, Shaw said.
“Many of us believe that the testing is going to be different two months from,” he said. “Rapid diagnostic testing is something that’s got to be vital to us reincorporating people back into one small area. If someone does test positive, we’ve got to isolate them very quickly. Those things have to be in place before we can go on to Step 2.”
Helton said he expects six to eight weeks to pass before the prospects for a college football season become clearer.
“What I’ve taken away from coaches is, I think we’re all going to have tremendous gratitude, whatever that structure is, to be able to play the game that we love,” the fifth-year USC said.
Pac-12 meetings via Zoom have broached numerous possibilities, the coaches said, including the cancellation of nonleague games and the adoption of an 11-game league schedule.
Nationally, there’s even been talk of expanding the four-team playoffs, especially if the regular season is abbreviated for all or some conferences. If the criteria for inclusion are scant or erratic, “We’re not going to know how to whittle this thing down to four,” Shaw said.
Rolovich, new to the conference, did far less conjecturing than his colleagues about the nature of the 2020 season.
“In my mind, I’m planning on playing Utah State in Game 1,” he said of the Cougars’ scheduled opener Sept. 3.
The former Hawaii coach was hired in January to replace Mike Leach, now at Mississippi State.
“What an unbelievable hire by Washington State,” Helton said. “To have a Mike Leach that’s an offensive-minded brilliant guy, a big personality — as soon as Rolo was hired, it was like, ‘Wow, what an awesome fit.’ You’re talking about an extremely brilliant offensive guy that also has a personality that’s big, that relates to kids.
“Rolo, don’t change, man,” he said. “Be yourself. You got there for a reason, being you.”
Shaw, like Helton, was asked what advice he had for Rolovich.
“Go after all those records, all those Mike Leach record — break them all,” he said. “Preferably against Clay and not me, but go ahead and break them all.”
