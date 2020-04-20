Round 2: WSU’s Elleby to test NBA draft waters again

For the second consecutive offseason, Washington State basketball’s big-haired standout forward will dip a toe in the NBA draft waters.
CJ Elleby, the Cougars’ leading scorer and rebounder and an All-Pac-12 first-teamer last season, will declare for the 2020 NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility— news first reported Saturday by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Elleby, a 6-foot-6 Seattle native, worked out for a handful of NBA organizations in summer 2019, but ultimately elected to return to Pullman to hone his defense, ballhandling and shot selection after pro personnel asked him to do so. His name also hadn’t appeared in many mock drafts.
This time, he wants a sure bet. If he gets one, he likely won’t be back on the Palouse for his junior season. Elleby has until June 15 to decide whether he’ll commit to the draft or play captain for second-year coach Kyle Smith in the program’s rebuild.
“I’m looking for a team that basically is telling me they’re gonna pick me; I want a guaranteed contract,” Elleby told reporters through a virtual Zoom chat. “It depends on the number of teams that are interested in me. So, just based on the (evaluation) that I get back and word from the teams.
“There’s no final decision as of now. Either way is still a possibility.”
Because of safety concerns stemming from the spread of the coronavirus, draft-eligible players probably won’t be permitted to work out for NBA teams this offseason, which could hurt the stock of players like Elleby, who — according to most national mock boards — are on the bubble.
“I’m just looking for that team to take a chance on me and to believe in my abilities, and see some potential in me,” Elleby said. “That’s the main thing, is just seeing who has interest and seeing if I can slip into that draft.
“I just feel like I have nothing to lose.”
Elleby has not hired an agent and said he has no plans to “anytime soon.” As of now, NBA teams are not permitted to contact draft-eligible players.
He returned to the Seattle area after the Pac-12 tournament’s cancellation in March to be with family during the pandemic, and have more access to his trainer and a private gym, which he’s used to preserve a “regular routine” of daily workouts.
“It’s good to be back home and be around (family),” Elleby said. “Because I’ve been in college the last two years, I haven’t had more than a couple of weeks back home at a time.”
In Las Vegas, Elleby guided the Cougs with 30 points and helped lock down Colorado’s attack in a runaway 82-68 Pac-12 tournament win — Wazzu’s first in the event in 10 years and a microcosm of a season in which Elleby improved himself in most facets.
He led the 16-16 Cougars outright, scoring 18.4 points and collecting 7.8 rebounds per game — slight boosts from 2018-19, when he averaged 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds — and leading the conference with 1.8 steals per contest (56 total).
Elleby shot 39.6 percent from the field after logging 43.6 percent last year, but the versatile scorer had considerably more attempts as a sophomore. He boosted his free-throw shooting by 16 percent to 82 percent, and had eight more blocks in Year 2 (26).
Elleby scored his 1,000th career point with a deep 3-pointer from the Space Needle painted on the court at Washington’s Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. His career high of 34 points was achieved against the Huskies at Beasley Coliseum on Feb. 9.
Smith said earlier this month Elleby will have WSU’s full support. The program “will still be good” — it’s defensively improved, boasting unexpectedly talented recruits and returning most of 2019-20’s roster. But “it could just be really good with him,” Smith said. WSU will spend the next month or two wondering if it’ll need to find a new clear-cut captain.
Elleby said he took tremendous mental strides under Smith, pointing out improvements to daily effort and learning to fit himself within a team. If the pro route doesn’t pan out, the alternative doesn’t look bad.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we’d be a very good team,” Elleby said of the 2020-21 Cougs. “We’d have a year under our belt, with a lot of returners coming back. We’d be losing two seniors who contributed a lot this season, but I feel like we’d fill those spots pretty well. Under Smith’s guidance and leadership, we’d be a really good team.”