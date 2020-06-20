A.J. Block isn’t sure when or where he’ll next take the mound as a pitcher.
What he does know is he’ll be ready when he gets the chance.
The Washington State left-hander became one of the first to sign a free agent contract after he chose the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Block wasn’t picked last week in the shortened five-round Major League Baseball draft, but there was no shortage of messages on his phone at 6 a.m. Sunday at the start of the free-agent signing period.
“Incredibly grateful,” Block said. “I put a lot of work into the last four years, especially at college, and to try to go chase the dream now — it’s pretty surreal at this moment still. But I’m ready to get going.”
With the minor league baseball season in serious doubt, Block is unsure about when he’ll make his pro debut. The MLB is in labor strife, and baseball at all levels faces uncertainty because of the coronavirus.
Block said he’d heard Arizona might be a place to send guys for minor league workouts, but now COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in that state.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know (when he’ll play), and I don’t think a lot of people know with this thing still changing,” Block said.
So Block will work on staying in shape and keeping the form he had when the college season ended in March.
He was off to his best start as a Coug with a 2-1 record, 3.25 ERA, a Pac-12-high of 27 2/3 innings pitched and 34 strikeouts, good for second-best in the league. Block was rated the second-best senior pitcher in the conference and the eighth-best senior pitcher in the country by D1Baseball.com.
“We really felt as the season was going along — and I think a lot of scouts would agree — that A.J. was somewhere in at the 6-8 round range, which we were really excited about,” WSU coach Brian Green said.
In a way, Green considers Block to be his first recruit. Block was drafted in the 17th round by the Tigers in 2019, so Green, who was hired in the summer to replace the fired Marty Lees, had to convince him to return to WSU for his senior season.
“It’s a great story for us because (Block) was really our first recruit,” Green said. “He’s drafted last year, we drove out to Bellevue and met with his family and just said, ‘Look, we’ll do everything in our power to make a great season for him and we want him to come back,’ and he did.”
Block’s showing in the brief 2020 season was a bounce-back from a down 2019. Block struggled during his junior season, posting an 0-8 record and 6.06 ERA.
At times, he was too hard on himself and would let it affect his pitching, Green said. But Block worked on his mental game and came into the spring ready to roll.
“I guess for my last year, I wasn’t willing to let that happen again,” Block said.
Green said Block’s biggest strengths lie in his pitch movement and diversity of pitches — a fastball, change-up and “high-spin rate” breaking ball. And he’s working on his cutter too.
“He’s got a chance to be a four-pitch guy in professional baseball,” Green said. “He’s got movement.”
Block could’ve chosen to return for another season since the NCAA granted additional eligibility to spring athletes who missed most of their spring seasons because of the coronavirus.
But Block knew it was time to finally pursue a pro career. Questions still surround the status of college sports, next year’s MLB draft is going to be five rounds again and he’s already earned his degree in computer science.
“I felt ready,” Block said. “I want to get out and go chase the dream at this point. And hats off to the coaching staff too, they’ve given me just about every opportunity at Washington State. So I just kind of thought it was time.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.