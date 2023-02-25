AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — Idaho junior Joseph Ruddell and senior Zach Nunis each claimed indoor titles for the first time Friday at the Big Sky indoor championship meet at the Kibbie Dome.

Ruddell, who finished third in last year’s indoor meet in the high jump, cleared the bar at 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches to take the championship by almost an inch more than his closest competitor, Idaho State’s Michael Shulikov.

Tags

Recommended for you