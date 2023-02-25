MOSCOW — Idaho junior Joseph Ruddell and senior Zach Nunis each claimed indoor titles for the first time Friday at the Big Sky indoor championship meet at the Kibbie Dome.
Ruddell, who finished third in last year’s indoor meet in the high jump, cleared the bar at 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches to take the championship by almost an inch more than his closest competitor, Idaho State’s Michael Shulikov.
Nunis, whose best finish was second on two different occasions in the long jump, beat the field with a leap of 24-11 1/4, almost an inch better than second-place finisher Mitchell Effing from Northern Arizona.
Sophomore Noah Culbertson was second in the shot put with a throw of 58-0 1/2. The distance medley relay of sophomores Lorenz Hermann, Deyondre Davis and Shea Mattson, along with junior Tim Stevens, took the runner-up spot behind Montana State in 9 minutes, 50.49 seconds.
All told, that helped the Vandals to second place in the team race with 45 points, behind leader Northern Arizona’s 52.5, with 11 events to go.
In the women’s team race, Idaho is tied for sixth with 17 points, well behind leader Montana State’s 46.
Senior Tayler LyDay had the best individual finish for the Vandal women with a fourth place in the long jump (18-4 1/4). The distance medley relay of sophomores Katja Pattis, Franziska Stoehr and Elise Abbott, and senior Nathalia Campos took fourth in their event in 11:42.57.
The final day of the meet starts at 10 a.m. today.
CAREER LAURELSSilvernail to be part of all-female Pac-12 Hall class
SAN FRANCISCO — Former Washington State volleyball player Sarah Silvernail will be part of the first all-female class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, it was announced by the conference.
The all-female class this year is in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.
Silvernail, who played for the Cougars from 1993-96, was a two-time All-American and the 1996 Pac-10 athlete of the year. She established school records for career kills (1,848), single-season kills (649) and most kills in a match (38). Silvernail helped lead WSU to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and tallied double-figure kills in 96 of 120 career matches.
Formal induction takes place before the semifinal round of the women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas on March 3, and will be honored publicly during halftime of the first semifinal game.