Central Washington held an eight-point lead at halftime, then used a 14-1 run midway through the second half Tuesday to beat the Idaho men's basketball team 88-81 in an exhibition at Cowan Spectrum.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't the result we were looking for, obviously," Vandals coach Zac Claus said. "We have talked, non-stop, in terms of defensively, multiple things. Being able to ... keeping guys out of the paint, defending the 3-point line. We really didn't do either one of those very well tonight. And that led to our demise. As much as we were able to make a couple of runs to get it to a two-, three-possession game, we couldn't get enough stops consecutively to get ourselves fully back into the game.
Davon Bolton had 20 points and Xavier Smith added 16 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats, who led just 63-60 with 9:53 remaining before going on the decisive run. Jeryn Lucas had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Gamaun Boykin finished with 13 points.
Trevon Allen paced the Vandals with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Marquell Fraser added 20 points and six rebounds. Quinton Forrest chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds for Idaho, which went 31 of 70 from the field (44.3 percent).
The Vandals were down 61-50 with 12:26 to go in the game when they went on a 10-0 run to get within three. Allen hit a 3-pointer, converted a layup, then finished a dunk in scoring seven points in the spurt.
"From an offensive standpoint, I thought the guys played hard, we just were a little careless early with our turnovers," Claus said. "It's just a matter of being able to knock down a couple of open shots as well."
However, Central Washington, which went 31-of-62 from the field (50 percent), hit back with their big run. Bolton hit three 3s and Lucas added a fourth as the Wildcats took a 77-61 lead with 6:10 remaining.
Idaho never was able to get closer than five the rest of the way.
The teams fought back and forth during the first half, with the lead no larger than nine points.
Idaho will host Lewis-Clark State in another exhibition at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gym.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON (88)
Bolton 7-12 0-0 20, Smith 3-6 10-11 16, Boykin 5-11 2-5 13, Woody 4-7 0-1 8, Poquette 2-2 0-0 4,, Lucas 5-14 1-3 15, Pollard 3-5 0-1 7, Gilson 1-1 1-2 3, Stafford 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 31-62 14-23 88.
IDAHO (81)
Allen 9-22 3-4 24, Fraser 7-14 3-5 20, Forrest 7-7 1-3 15, Blakney 3-7 2-4 8, Dixon 0-5 1-2 1, Thiombane 3-4 1-1 7, Christmas 1-6 0-1 2, Garvin 1-2 0-0 2, Thacker 0-2 2-2 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 13-22 81.
Halftime: Central Washington, 41-33. 3-point goals: Central Washington 12-22 (Bolton 6-8, Lucas 4-7, Boykin 1-2, Pollard 1-3, Smith 0-1, Stafford 0-1), Idaho 6-24 (Fraser 3-4, Allen 3-9, Blakney 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Christmas 0-3, Dixon 0-3). Fouled out: Lucas. Rebounds: Central Washington 33 (Lucas 8), Idaho 38 (Forrest 11). Assists: Central Washington 16 (Boykin 4), Idaho 11 (Christmas 4). Total fouls: Central Washington 23, Idaho 23. A: 831.