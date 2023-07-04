NEW YORK — Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles said Monday he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle as he attempts to become the first catcher to win the event.

The Orioles posted a Twitter video with highlights of Rutschman’s home runs that read: “Get Your Popcorn Ready”.

Rutschman joins a field that includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.

