EUGENE, Ore. — Paul Ryan’s Olympic dream came to an end — for now.
Ryan, the former Washington State standout, finished seventh in his heat of the 1,500 meter semifinal round at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field on Friday, failing to advance to Sunday’s final.
Ryan, who prepped at Logos Secondary School in Moscow, had a time of 3:44.60 in what turned out to be the slower of the two heats. He actually finished 0.78 of a second away from fifth place and a qualifying spot in the final.
The top five placers in the two heats and the next two fastest times will compete in the final at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Ryan hopes to remain devoted to track, so he could get another crack at the Olympics in 2024.
He placed eighth in the 1,500 at the NCAA outdoor championships at Eugene on June 11, but didn’t nab a berth for the Trials until meeting the qualifying standard at a last-chance meet two days later at the same site.
Washington State’s Sam Brixey of Boise, who was a late addition to the 110-meter hurdles field after a runner scratched, won an appeal after being nailed with a false-start disqualifation.
So he’ll compete in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. today. He was the only runner disqualified in a heat marred by four restarts.
Brixey, who was a WSU senior this past year, immediately lodged a protest and it was granted before the end of the day’s events. He said after the race he was not too upset because he knew he’d get through.
“I just had confidence right away,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “After that, I was like, OK, I think we can get back in, because that didn’t really make a lot of sense,” he said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLBorghi gets Steele 2nd-team nod
Max Borghi of Washington State was named second-team All-American as an all-purpose player Friday as Phil Steele Publications announced its preseason plaudits in college football.
Cougars offensive lineman Abe Lucas was named fourth-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12. WSU receiver Renard Bell was another first-unit pick.
As a running back, Borghi settled for second-team all-conference honors, joining Coug offensive lineman Liam Ryan and defensive lineman Brennan Jackson on that tier.
Receiver Travell Harris, linebacker Jahad Woods and defensive back Jaylen Watson made the third unit for the Cougars, while defensive lineman Ron Stone, defensive back Daniel Isom and long-snapper Simon Samarzich were fourth-team picks.
WSU, which went 1-4 in a truncated 2020 season, will begin this season at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Martin Stadium against Utah State.
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils 5, Claremont Cardinals 0
LIBBY, Mont. — In their second game of the Big Bucks tournament in Legion baseball, the Moscow Blue Devils scored their second emphatic victory, shutting out the Claremont (Calif.) Cardinals.
Ryan Delusa and Hayden Thompson combined to allow only three Claremont hits. Thompson batted 2-for-3 with a double, CJ Anderson hit a three-RBI double, and Chad Redinger tripled for Moscow (10-3).
Claremont 000 000—0 3 2
Moscow 101 030—5 8 1
Max Suckley, James Pippre (4), Matt Brown (6) and Kenny Wang; Ryan Delusa, Hayden Thompson (2) and CJ Anderson.
Claremont hits — Aiden Ross 2 (2B), Brodie Ramos.
Moscow hits — Thompson 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Anderson (2B), Cameron House, Preston Boyer, Chad Redinger (3B).
Yakima Valley 13, Pullman Posse 5
SELAH, Wash. — A late rally fell short for Pullman Posse in an American Legion contest with the Yakima Valley Peppers.
Pullman 010 112— 5 4 3
Yakima Valley 702 103—13 11 3
Tyler Elbracht, JD Peterson (1), Maxwell McCloy (5) and NA; Brendan Berk, James Hull (6) and NA.
Pullman hits — Elbracht, Colin Dreewes, Brady Coulter, NA.
Yakima Valley hits — Steven Johnson 3 (2B), Isaac Froula 2, Joel Godina, Easton Hyatt, Carter Graham, Logan Stevenson, Anthony Hannon-Renteria, James Hull.