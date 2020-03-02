NAMPA, Idaho — Kelton Saad efficiently took care of business in a 2A final for Potlatch on Saturday in the Idaho state prep wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
It was the first state championship Saad, who led Potlatch to the second-largestpoint total among 1A schools in the combined 2A/1A class.
Saad, a senior No. 1 seed at 285, pinned No. 3 Nick Gunderson of Ririe in 5:08 of his title match as Potlatch rolled up 101 points, 9½ behind the top 1A scorer, Grace.
Saad said he weighed 239 at the start of the season and considered dropping to 220. In the end he tried to be the best-conditioned 285-pounder he could be.
“We did some soul-searching, but I thought I’d have the best chance at 285,” he said. “If you have a gas tank, you can get a lot of places at heavyweight, so I really pushed myself, not only mentally but working out as hard as possible to make sure I’d be where I wanted to be at the end of the year.”
Saad, who led 4-0 before abruptly pulling off the pin against a much lighter opponent, claimed the Loggers’ ninth individual state crown in the 16-year tenure of coach Bryan Bryngelson.
“That kid conditioned with my whole team, and for a heavyweight was very seldom the last doing anything,” Bryngelson said. “The kid’s full of life, full of energy, and he’s fun. He had fun this year.”
Logan Kearney (220) of Moscow placed second in 4A, falling 2-0 to Nico Rodriguez of Columbia.
Potlatch wrestlers Kenon Brown (170) and Gabe Prather (145) placed second in 2A.
Brown, a No. 2 seed seeking a repeat title at 170 in 2A, reached the finals before losing 10-2 to top seed Riggen Cordingley of North Fremon, who capped a 58-0 season. Brown finishes 38-6 as a senior.
After the match, Bryngelson said, Cordingley congratulated Brown on a strong effort and thanked him for not trying to avoid him by climbing to 182.
The third-seeded Prather won by pin in the semifinals but got decisioned 17-7 in the finals by top seed Joel Campbell of New Plymouth.
Izack McNeal of Potlatch took sixth in 2A.
Results of District II wrestlers
CLASS 4A
Moscow
220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, dec. Campbell Hicks, Cent, 3-0; Nico Rodriguez, Col, dec. Kearney 2-0; Kearney second.
CLASS 2A
Potlatch
132 — James Clark, Pot, dec. Christian Fabbi, CV, 3-1; Sam Martin, SM, dec. Clark 7-3; Clark dec. Ruxton Tubbs, Mal, 5-2; Clark fifth.
145 — Gabe Prather, Pot, p. Levi Jackson, Oak, 2:46; Joel Campbell, NP, maj. dec. Prather 17-7; Prather second.
152 — Izack McNeal, Pot, p. Brandon Kimbro, WJ, 2:49; Hsee Hsee, NP, p. McNeal, 1:30; Dalton Moss, BL, dec. McNeal 4-1; McNeal sixth.
170 — Kenon Brown, Pot, dec. Isai Arriago, Mars, 4-0; Riggen Cordingley, NF, maj. dec. Brown 10-2; Brown second.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. Peyton Thompson, Dec, 3:24; Saad p. Nick Gunderson, Rir, 5:08; Saad first.