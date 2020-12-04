Sac State rallies after halftime for a 77-55 victory over the Vandals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State flipped a one-point halftime deficit on its head, steadily piling up a commanding lead Thursday in a 77-55 season-opening Big Sky Conference rout of Idaho.
The Hornets (2-0, 1-0) shot 51 percent to UI’s 42 percent — 57 percent to 35 percent in the second half. They outrebounded the Vandals 38-24 overall and forced 17 Idaho turnovers.
Sac State got double-digit scoring outputs from Ethan Esposito (16), Bryce Fowler (15), Christian Terrell (15) and Deshaun Highler (11).
“You have to give a whole lot of credit to Sacramento State. They did a really nice job after we made an initial push there at the start of the second half,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “Their physicality at both ends was a positive for them.”
The inexperienced Vandals (0-1) were spearheaded by sophomore Moscow High School alumnus Gabe Quinnett, who tied a career high with 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting, adding four assists. Post Scott Blakney chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.
DeAndre Robinson, in his first game with Idaho, had nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
“All three (of the newcomers, including Hunter-Jack Madden and Tanner Christensen) were able to come in in their first Division I game and made contributions,” Claus said. “We’re going to need that from all three of them. Each one of them provides some scoring punch to their spots. It was good to get this first one in their system and they now know the speed of the game.”
The rest of the Vandals combined to shoot 7-for-22.
Idaho led by as many as five points early in the second before a 20-5 Hornet spurt spanning seven minutes, which put Sac State up 10 midway through the period.
The Vandals and Hornets meet again at 10:35 a.m. Saturday at the same venue.