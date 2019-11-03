Salmon River second, Kendrick fourth at state volleyball tournament

LEWISTON — Area teams Salmon River and Kendrick came away with two of the four trophies awarded Saturday in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state volleyball championship at Lewiston High School’s Booth Hall.
The Savages from Riggins and the Tigers met in the day’s first match on court, which saw Salmon River deal Kendrick a 25-23, 29-27, 25-13 season-ending defeat. Salmon River went on to finish second behind Watersprings of Idaho Falls.
The first two sets were razor close, with Kendrick (19-3) leading for significant portions of each and holding two set points in the second. The Savages scrapped their way through both before finally asserting control late in the third, when they reeled off nine unanswered points to close out the match.
Their fourth-place State showing was the best in recent memory for the Tigers, who displayed no shortage of positivity afterward.
“The team did wonderful,” Kendrick coach Ann Munstermann said. “A great bunch of girls. They did all that they could do today.”
“I am just so proud of our team, because it’s been a very long time since Kendrick has made it to the second day for volleyball, let alone (brought) home a volleyball trophy from State,” Kendrick senior Cassidy Lustig said.
Salmon River’s season continued in a loser-out showdown with a spot in the final round at stake against the Lighthouse Christian Lions of Twin Falls. The Savages dropped the first and trailed early in the second, but fought their way back with the help of strong serving at key junctures from the likes of Sofie Branstetter, Jordyn Pottenger and Lotus Harper to prevail 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.
Watersprings (32-2) was the final hurdle in the Savages’ path, and they could not clear it. The Warriors, who already had dealt Salmon River its first loss of the season the previous day in straight sets, showed imperious form in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-5 title-winning rout.
The one bright spot for Salmon River came early in the second, when the Savages ran off six consecutive points behind serving from Emily Diaz and took a 9-4 lead. The Warriors quickly reasserted themselves, and Watersprings powerhouse Abigail Yadon stepped up to slam the door on the set with a hailstorm of fearsome kills.
Yadon continued her dominance early in the third, while Salmon River struggled to string points together. Watersprings libero Angie Gomez brought a passage of aggressive serving to help her team close out the match on a run of 10 consecutive points. Watersprings did not drop a set in the tournament en route to a second state championship in three years.
It was Salmon River’s second consecutive runner-up finish, with Horseshoe Bend having taken last year’s title. Salmon River supporters formed a sea of blue clothing and paraphernalia in the stands and perhaps were the most consistently vocal fanbase throughout the event.
The Savages left with takeaways similar to those expressed earlier in the day by Kendrick.
“My teammates were like my best friends, and I’m so thankful for everything they did this season,” Harper said. “Just never giving up.”
Branstetter offered a kernel of wisdom with which many of those present seemingly would have agreed: “If you ever want to accomplish something, you have to love your teammates.”