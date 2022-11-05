GREELEY, Colo. — Junior midfielder Margo Schoesler scored a goal from just outside the box with just 13 seconds remaining in the first overtime and Kira Witte recorded her Big Sky record 12th shutout of the season to lift second-seeded Idaho past sixth-seeded Montana 1-0 in a conference tournament semifinal-round game Friday at Jackson Stadium here.
Idaho (12-3-2) next faces top-seeded Northern Arizona (8-5-4) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at the same site. The Lumberjacks battled to a 1-1 draw with Weber State in the other semifinal, but won 4-2 in the shootout to advance.
Two of the best goalkeepers in the conference battled for 109 minutes, but the Vandals finally broke through with just seconds remaining in the first overtime.
Montana earned a free kick and put it into play, but the kick was misplayed and hit directly to Schoesler around midfield. She found an open lane and drove all the way to penalty area, where she rocketed the ball past a defender and over the outstretched fingertips of Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu for a goal.
Idaho allowed just one shot in the second overtime and held on for the shutout win. Witte made four saves and Xu stopped three shots.
UI — Margo Schoesler, 110th.
Shots — Montana 15, Idaho 9. Saves — Montana: Camellia Xu 3. Idaho: Kira Witte 4.
VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls past Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 14 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Oregon State 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Gill Coliseum.
Jansen had a .375 attack percentage and six digs for the Cougars (17-7, 9-4), who had a .327 attack percentage as a team. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had 13 kills, six total blocks and a whopping .722 attack percentage. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer tallied 11 kills and six digs. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 38 assists. Senior defensive specialists Karly Basham and Julia Norville each finished with eight digs.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at No. 16 Oregon.