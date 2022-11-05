GREELEY, Colo. — Junior midfielder Margo Schoesler scored a goal from just outside the box with just 13 seconds remaining in the first overtime and Kira Witte recorded her Big Sky record 12th shutout of the season to lift second-seeded Idaho past sixth-seeded Montana 1-0 in a conference tournament semifinal-round game Friday at Jackson Stadium here.

Idaho (12-3-2) next faces top-seeded Northern Arizona (8-5-4) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at the same site. The Lumberjacks battled to a 1-1 draw with Weber State in the other semifinal, but won 4-2 in the shootout to advance.

Two of the best goalkeepers in the conference battled for 109 minutes, but the Vandals finally broke through with just seconds remaining in the first overtime.

