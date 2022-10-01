MISSOULA, Mont. — Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte continued her record string, and junior midfielder Margo Schoesler had all the offense the Idaho women’s soccer team would need Friday.
Schoesler’s penalty-kick goal in the 88th minute put the Vandals in front, then the defense did the rest as Idaho beat Montana 1-0 at South Campus Stadium to retain the top spot in the Big Sky Conference standings.
Witte, from Buhren, Germany, posted her ninth consecutive shutout and ran her string of minutes without allowing a goal to more than 840. The last time she allowed a goal came on Aug. 21 at San Diego State. Since, Witte has not allowed a goal in 841 minutes, 11 seconds.
Witte now has the conference record for most consecutive shutouts sits alone in the school record book for most shutouts in a season with 10. She is one shy of tying the Big Sky record.
Freshman forward Karli Yoshida-Williams tracked down a cross as it was bouncing toward the end line from junior defender Alyssa Peters late in the match for the Vandals (8-1-2, 3-0). A Grizzlies (4-4-5, 1-2) defender took Yoshida-Williams’ leg out from under her, and the official whistled a foul to set up the penalty kick. Schoesler’s shot went to the top shelf, out of reach of Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu.
The Grizzlies held a 13-12 edge in shots and an 8-2 cushion in corner kicks, but Idaho had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Witte made two saves and Xu had three stops.
The Vandals next play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Northern Colorado.
UI — Margo Schoesler, PK, 88th.
Shots — Montana 13, Idaho 12. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 2. Montana: Camellia Xu 3.
VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls in three
BERKELEY, Calif. — Senior Pia Timmer and senior middle blocker Magda Jehalrova each finished with 13 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat California 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Haas Pavilion.
Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 31 assists for the Cougars (10-4, 2-1). Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen contributed 11 digs and senior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 10 digs.
Jehlarova finished with 11 total blocks.
WSU plays at noon Sunday at No. 9 Stanford.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner had nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky match at Memorial Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 11 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 10 digs.
The Vandals (3-12, 0-3) next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Idaho State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho announces schedule
The Idaho women’s baasketball team will be on the road for most of the nonconference season, traveling throughout the southwest and west regions mostly, it was announced.
The Vandals open the season with a pair of road games against Pac-12 opponents, Nov. 7 against Utah and Nov. 16 against California, before heading to Annapolis, Md., for two games in the Navy Classic during the Thanksgiving holiday. After that, Idaho plays twice at the USD Classic in San Diego before a tour through Texas, then the Vandals play its lone home nonconference game Dec. 15 against Denver.
Idaho opens Big Sky play with a two-game homestand Dec. 29-31 against Montana State and Montana. The regular season concludes Feb. 27 at Montana. The Big Sky tournament takes place March 4-8 in Boise.
Nov. 7 — at Utah; 16 — at California; 26 — Richmond#; 27 — at Navy#; Dec. 3 — Nevada+; 4 — New Mexico State+; 7 — at Texas A&M Commerce; 10 — at UTSA; 15 — Denver; 18 — at Grand Canyon; 21 — at Utah Valley; 29 — Montana State*; 31 — Montana*; Jan. 5 — at Sacramento State*; 7 — at Portland State*; 14 — at Eastern Washington*; 16 — at Montana State*; 19 — Northern Arizona*; 21 — Northern Colorado*; 26 — at Weber State*; 28 — at Idaho State*; Feb. 2 — Portland State*; 4 — Sacramento State*; 11 — Eastern Washington*; 16 — at Northern Colorado*; 18 — at Northern Arizona*; 23 — Idaho State*; 25 — Weber State*; 27 — at Montana*; March 4-8 — Big Sky tournament.
+ — USD Winter Classic, San Diego