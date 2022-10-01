COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MISSOULA, Mont. — Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte continued her record string, and junior midfielder Margo Schoesler had all the offense the Idaho women’s soccer team would need Friday.

Schoesler’s penalty-kick goal in the 88th minute put the Vandals in front, then the defense did the rest as Idaho beat Montana 1-0 at South Campus Stadium to retain the top spot in the Big Sky Conference standings.

