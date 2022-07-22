Seahawks announce Lumen Field updates

Associated Press Fans at Lumen Field watch the first half of an NFL preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on Aug. 21 in Seattle.

 Associated Press

The Seahawks on Wednesday announced three changes to Lumen Field for the 2022 season that are the beginning of a several-year plan to add enhancements to the team’s game-day experience as the stadium celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Specifically, the stadium will debut new video boards this year that the team says are double the size of the current north video board; a new concession area in the upper concourse; and what the team is calling Cityside Bars, which the team describes as a 6,300-square foot area under the Hawks Nest that will feature 83 feet of drink rails facing the field.

Enhancements in future years will include the Tunnel Club, described as a ticketed hospitality area where fans can see players go to and from the locker room.

