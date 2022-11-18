SEATTLE — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago.

Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.

“You guys can go look at the video, how he was throwing the Horns down and talking trash to me and all type of stuff,” Diggs recalled. “I’m just like, ‘All right, bro.’ But that’s just who he was. He was a Heisman candidate at the point. So, he had the right to do his trash talk.”

Tags

Recommended for you