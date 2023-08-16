Seahawks’ Brooks off physically unable to perform list

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks jogs off the field after the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Jordyn Brooks has graduated to the next step in his recovery from a major knee injury. It remains unclear whether that means the Seattle Seahawks linebacker will be ready by the start of the regular season.

Brooks was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, less than eight months after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets.

The move means Brooks can start participating in training camp practices. It doesn’t mean that he’ll be ready come Sept. 10 when Seattle opens the season against the Los Angeles Rams. That is still to be determined, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

