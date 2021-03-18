The Seattle Seahawks made their first big move to bolster their offensive line and appease quarterback Russell Wilson by acquiring veteran guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round draft pick, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
The people spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the trade.
The move to land a proven veteran for the offensive line will likely please Wilson after six weeks where his feelings about the organization have been clearly mixed.
Also, the Seahawks addressed another need, agreeing to terms with free agent tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Making some sort of move with the offensive line already was likely to be on Seattle’s wish list, but it became a top priority when Wilson took frustrations public after the Super Bowl. While not calling out his current offensive line, Wilson made it clear on multiple occasions he had grown tired of being hit and sacked at his current pace.
Acquiring Jackson won’t solve all of the perceived offensive line problems, but it’s a significant step by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll in making Wilson happy.
Seattle needed a left guard after the retirement of former University of Idaho standout Mike Iupati and the decision not to tender a contract to restricted free agent Jordan Simmons. While Jackson primarily has been a right guard in his career, he has played left guard in the past. The Seahawks think Jackson and Damien Lewis have the versatility to play either guard position.
Jackson was one of the longest-tenured Raiders, having been drafted in the third round in 2014. He has played 100 games over that span as a regular on the line. After missing time with injuries in both 2018 and ’19, Jackson was healthy last season and played all 16 games.
He committed just three penalties on the season and was credited with allowing only one sack, according to game-tracking data from SportsInfo Solutions.
Jackson is owed $9.6 million in each of the next two seasons with no money guaranteed.
Everett’s deal came after the Seahawks announced earlier in the day the signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.
Everett, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams will be reunited with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Everett had a career-high 41 receptions for 417 yards this past season with the Rams, where Waldron served as the pass game coordinator.
Ford’s deal was announced after the start of the new league year. He was a restricted free agent and the NFL’s official transactions showed the Seahawks placed a second-round tender on the burly defensive tackle. But the two-year contract will take the place of the tender and keep Ford from reaching free agency for one more season.
The Seahawks did not tender contracts to five other restricted free agents, highlighted by linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Also not tendered were running back Patrick Carr, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive backs Linden Stephens and Jayson Stanley.