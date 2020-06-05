The NFL on Thursday informed the league’s 32 teams that coaches will be allowed back at team facilities today, with the expectation that the Seahawks will be among the teams whose coaches will soon be back at their workplaces.
Coaches had been kept out for now as part of the league’s policy regarding the COVID-19 pandemic but will now be allowed back if teams have received necessary state and local permission.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league anticipates that only the 49ers will not be able to get into their facility tomorrow.
As of Thursday morning, however, the Seahawks were not yet among the teams that had gotten local approval to return to their facility. But the expectation is that the Seahawks will get that approval soon. The NFL Network reported that not all teams expect to have coaches back in buildings Friday, with some waiting until next week, and some unclear if they will have coaches back at all. The NFL Network reported coaches will be tested for COVID-19.
King County remains in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan which allows for only essential business to be open. The County has applied for a modified Phase 1 of the Safe Start plan that would allow for limited openings of more business, and which would likely clear the way for the Seahawks to have coaches return to their facility.