SEATTLE — Drew Lock threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

With starting quarterback Geno Smith serving as a spectator — along with most of the starters for both teams — Lock showed the Seahawks should feel comfortable about their backup QB.

Lock completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards. His one mistake was a tipped pass intercepted by Minnesota’s Jaylin Williams in the third quarter. Lock threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. in the first half, and gave Seattle a 17-13 lead by hitting Bobo in the final seconds of the third quarter. Bobo badly beat Andrew Booth Jr. off the line of scrimmage and hauled in a pass near the goal line.

