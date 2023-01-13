Seahawks head into postseason feeling loose

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Jets 23-6. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

RENTON, Wash. — Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway.

He began doing a comical, side-to-side shuffle dance into the camera. There was no music, just Smith dancing.

As the quarterback finished his impromptu TikTok-able moment, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell danced, too — with his smoothie in his hand.

Recommended for you