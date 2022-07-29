Seahawks in for a Penny this offseason

Associated PressSeahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) works out during practice May 31 in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — Things a good running back should read: 1) The playbook, 2) scouting reports, 3) the defense.

Things a good running back shouldn’t read: Mean tweets.

Rashaad Penny has seemed to figure this out as he enters his fifth season with the Seahawks. The 26-year-old said he doesn’t concern himself with social media the way he did when he was younger. Gone are the days when he would scroll through his mentions to see what randos — presumably ones with cats or cartoons as their avatars — would say about him. But hearing him talk Wednesday, it was clear that those moments are in his past.

Tags

Recommended for you