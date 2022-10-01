DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah's play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury.

Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn't impressed.

“There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s not really locking people down,” Metcalf said. “But he’s a good corner.”

Tags

Recommended for you