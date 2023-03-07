RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract Monday that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.

The deal will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.

The agreement came a day before the league’s deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.

