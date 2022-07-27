RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation Tuesday, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury.

Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and Tuesday’s move finalized the situation.

Tuesday was reporting day for the Seahawks, with their first on-field practice scheduled for today.

