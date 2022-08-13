RENTON, Wash. — Given his injury history and importance to the Seahawks, any injury involving Rashaad Penny is sure to get attention.

But in describing why Penny didn’t take part in a walk-through Thursday in preparation for the preseason opener tonight at Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll didn’t sound too concerned.

“He’s feeling a little bit of groin tightness, so we’re just taking care of him,” Carroll said of Penny, who took part in the mock game Aug. 6 and had practiced previously this week, including in a padded practice Tuesday.

