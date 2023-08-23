SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo surgery for a wrist fracture and miss approximately three to four weeks.

Smith-Njigba was injured in the second quarter of Seattle’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, when he was tackled at the 1-yard line after hauling in a 48-yard reception from quarterback Drew Lock.

Carroll is “staying optimistic” that Smith-Njigba will be able to play in the Seahawks’ Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but made no guarantees.

