Seahawks safety Neal ready to go with more playing time

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) is defended by Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26) during a game Sunday in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya

RENTON, Wash. — As the Seattle Seahawks look to shore up their increasingly leaky defense, could they reinsert Ryan Neal into the starting lineup at safety in place of Josh Jones?

Coach Pete Carroll didn’t seem to rule it out Wednesday.

Asked during his weekly news conference if Neal will play more and be a candidate to start, Carroll said, “Ryan’s going to play more, yeah. He deserves to play more.”

Recommended for you