SEATTLE — For all the talk of how the 2020 NFL schedule might look different because of the coronavirus pandemic, when it finally was unveiled Thursday, Seattle’s slate looked similar to most other recent years.
Seattle will play four prime-time games for the eighth consecutive year (and could get the maximum five later if one is flexed), including its home opener Sept. 20 against the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.” The Seahawks also will play on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 30 at Philadelphia and will play on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 19 at home against Arizona.
The Seahawks will have their bye in Week 6 and four games that kick off at 10 a.m. But the Seahawks will play back-to-back road games just once and will open with three of their first five at home and a chance to get off to a good start before their bye.
But the schedule does include two concessions to the possibility the season might not start on time.
One is all teams have two home games and two road games in the first four weeks, which would allow for the league to make cuts to the season and allow for teams to have the same number of home and road games.
Also, each team has the same bye week as its Week 2 opponent — meaning, Seattle and New England have the same bye in Week 6 — which also would allow for a clean way to make up a game later if the season has a delayed start.
The season is scheduled to start the second weekend of September, with Seattle’s opener Sept. 13 at Atlanta.
While there had been a thought that division games might all be later in the year in case adjustments to the schedule have to be made, the Seahawks will play Arizona in the seventh week. That isn’t too different than most previous seasons — Seattle played its first division game in 2019 in Week 4 and will play four of its six division games by Nov. 15.
The Seahawks will close the season with a game that could have significant postseason implications, Jan. 3 against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks’ final home game is Dec. 27 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s a breakdown of a few key items:
Four games in prime-time
This is one fewer than the maximum. But flexing of games for TV purposes can change how the season totals end up. Last year, Seattle had a prime-time game against at Philadelphia flexed to an afternoon start but then had an afternoon game against the 49ers flexed to prime time, ending up with five.
Seattle has played five prime-time games each of the past two seasons and has played at least four every year since 2013.
And yes, the more prime-time games, the better for Seattle.
The Seahawks are 29-7-1 in prime-time games since coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, but Seattle was 3-2 last year, losing its final two prime-time games against the Rams and 49ers.
Eight teams got the maximum of five — the Ravens, Patriots, 49ers, Cowboys, Rams, Chiefs, Packers and Tampa Bay and “new” quarterback Tom Brady.
Four dreaded 10 a.m. starts
Given the results of the past few seasons, this should no longer be the reason for worry that it has long been portrayed.
Seattle had five 10 a.m. starts last season and won all five, capping a solid recent string in early starts. Seattle has won its past eight 10 a.m. starts and is 16-6 in its past 22.
This is the earliest bye week for Seattle since the 2017 season, when it also fell on Week 6.
Seattle had its bye week last year in Week 11. In 2018 it was in Week 6, after a trip to London to play the Raiders.
Regardless of when they occurred, bye weeks have been good for the Seahawks in recent seasons — they are 7-3 going into the bye under Carroll and have won their past four.
Wilson finally gets to Buffalo
The Seahawks will play at Buffalo, meaning quarterback Russell Wilson finally will have played in all 31 of the road venues when he entered the league in 2012, if you include the preseason.
This will be Seattle’s first road game against the Bills since Wilson was a rookie in 2012. But that year, the game was played in Toronto. Wilson has played every other team on the road at least once in the regular season other than Oakland.
But he did play preseason games against the Raiders in Oakland. But yes, he now will have to check off Las Vegas, as the Raiders are moving there. However, Seattle won’t play there until the 2026 season.
Preseason schedule set
The Seahawks also announced their preseason schedule, but for now it’s just the weeks the games will be held with specific dates later.
Everything, of course, remains subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.