Seahawks sign K.J. Wright so he can retire with Seattle

K.J. Wright of the Seahawks reacts after a 2019 game agianst Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

SEATTLE — K.J. Wright, who said he always hoped he could retire as a Seahawk, is going to get his wish to come true.

The Seahawks on Wednesday signed Wright to a one-day NFL contract so he can stay on the roster for 24 hours and then retire as a Seahawk today. It’s anticipated Wright will hold a news conference to announce his retirement today.

This will end, in the fashion he always wanted, the career of one of the most productive and classiest players to ever put on a Seahawks uniform.

