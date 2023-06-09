RENTON, Wash. — After seeing them in person this week during the team’s mandatory minicamp, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said it will continue to be a race for safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks to be ready by the start of training camp next month.

But to this point, Carroll isn’t ruling out at least Adams being ready by the time the regular season begins Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’ll see. Let’s get to camp first and see what happens,” Carroll said as the Seahawks finished minicamp Thursday. “It may be too much to ask. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

