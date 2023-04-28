Seahawks take Witherspoon at No. 5

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. 

 AP Charlie Riedel

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense, selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Despite edge rusher Tyree Wilson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter still on the board, the Seahawks opted to solidify their cornerback position a year after Seattle spent two draft picks on cornerbacks in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Seattle came back with the No. 20 pick and grabbed another offensive playmaker for quarterback Geno Smith selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

