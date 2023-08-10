Seahawks’ underlying questions ahead of preseason opener

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock passes during football practice Aug. 3, 2022, in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — After artfully attempting to dodge a handful of questions concerning how many starters might play in the Seahawks preseason opener tonight — and for how long — coach Pete Carroll paused.

“How come I feel like Bill Belichick here all the sudden?” Carroll joked after Wednesday’s practice, referencing the Patriots’ famously taciturn coach.

Not that Carroll is probably too worried about the result of a preseason game. But why tip a hand if you don’t have to?

