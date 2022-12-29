Seattle’s Lockett catching passes, could play

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

 AP Caean Couto

RENTON, Wash. — Tyler Lockett was back catching passes and participating in the Seattle Seahawks walkthrough Wednesday barely a week after having surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to participate without significant discomfort and both the player and coach are working under the impression Lockett will be able to play this week against the New York Jets.

“If you were watching walkthrough you wouldn’t know anything was going on,” Carroll said. “He just went through and did everything in walkthrough. We’ll be careful with him in practice and make sure that we find out what his limits are. But he looked great throwing and catching and all that stuff.”

