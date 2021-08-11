VERONA, Pa. — Washington State men’s golfer Max Sekulic has some work to do in order to make the cut at the 121st United States Amateur golf championship.
Sekulic, a senior-to-be with the Cougars, currently is at 7-over-par overall after 13 holes in his second round at the Longue Vue Club. Play was suspended Tuesday because of darkness. The round will resume at 7 a.m. today. Once the round is completed, the lowest 64 players will begin match play.
Sekulic is in a tie for 146th place, with projected cutline currently at 4 over.
In Monday’s first round, which Sekulic played at Oakmont Country Club, he carded just one birdie and eight bogeys for a 7-over 77. His only birdie came at the par-4, 375-yard No. 5.
Through his first 13 holes in the second round, Sekulic birdied the par-4, 459-yard No. 9 and the par-3, 133-yard No. 10 on back-to-back holes. However, he bogeyed the par-4, 408-yard No. 11 and the par-4, 473-yard No. 18. When play resumes, he will be on No. 4.
Sekulic, of Rycroft, Alberta, won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario, with a four-round total of 17-under 267. He won by two shots, and his score was one stroke off the scoring record. With that win, he earned a spot in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.
Fans can watch the event from noon to 1 p.m. today on the Peacock streaming service, with coverage continuing from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel.
Former WSU pitcher Jones makes MLB debut
Former Washington State right-handed pitcher Damon Jones made his major-league debut Tuesday for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jones, who was a two-year starter for the Cougars, allowed two walks and a hit and got just one out in the eighth inning.
Jones was recalled from Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate at Lehigh Valley last Wednesday. It’s the second time he has been promoted this season, as he was called up July 11 but optioned back July 16.
In 19 games with the IronPigs this season, all in relief, he’s 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA. Jones has allowed 23 hits and 25 walks in 25ž innings, and has struck out 32 batters.