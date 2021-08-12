Washington State men’s golfer Max Sekulic missed the cut Wednesday at the 121st United States Amateur golf championship.
Sekulic, a senior-to-be with the Cougars, finished the stroke-play portion of the event at 8-over-par 148 after completing his final five holes at Longue Vue Club. Play was suspended Tuesday because of darkness.
Sekulic missed the cut by five shots, as the final 64 players who advanced needed a 3-over 143 or better to move on to the match play portion of the event.
Restarting his round at No. 4, he bogeyed the par-5, 550-yard hole as well as the par-3, 201-yard No. 5. Sekulic finished his round with a birdie on the par-5, 535-yard No. 8.
Sekulic, of Rycroft, Alberta, won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario, with a four-round total of 17-under 267. He won by two shots, and his score was one stroke off the scoring record. With that win, he earned a spot in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.
Fans can watch the event the remainder of the weekend on the Peacock streaming service today and Friday, the next four days on the Golf Channel, as well as Saturday’s semifinal round and Sunday’s championship match on NBC.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State women’s soccer team was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced.
The Cougars, who didn’t receive a first-place vote, tallied 71 points to finish behind first-place UCLA, USC, Stanford and Washington.
WSU finished 6-3-3 overall and 2-2-3 during the spring season, good enough for a ninth-place finish in the conference.
The Cougars return leading scorer Elyse Bennett as well as 2019 all-region honoree Brianna Alger from injury. WSU also added three transfers, including All-Pac-12 honoree Sydney Studer from Oregon State.
The Cougars open the regular season at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against Arkansas State.
PRESEASON POLL
1. UCLA (7) 116; 2. USC (3) 110; 3. Stanford (2) 106; 4. Washington 85; 5. Washington State 71; 6. California 68; 7. Arizona State 63; 8. Colorado 56; 9. Oregon 40; 10. Arizona 31; 11. Utah 30; 12. Oregon State 16.
Idaho picked fourth in the Big Sky
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll, it was announced.
The Vandals, who did not receive a first-place vote, finished with 56 points, behind first-place Northern Arizona, Montana and Northern Colorado.
Idaho was picked seventh during the spring and finished 5-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play to earn the second seed in the Northwest Division. The Vandals fell to the preseason favorite Lumberjacks in the semifinal round of the conference tournament. Four players earned Big Sky honors, and Jeremy Clevenger was named coach of the year.
Idaho will play Washington State in an exhibition at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome before opening regular-season action at 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at North Dakota State.
PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (2) 71; 2. Montana (4) 70; 3. Northern Colorado (3) 66; 4. Idaho 56; 5. Sacramento State 48; T6. Weber State (1) 43; T6. Eastern Washington 43; 8. Southern Utah 22; 9. Portland State 17; 10 Idaho State 14.