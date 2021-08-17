WALLA WALLA — Max Sekulic of the Washington State men’s golf team stands in fourth place after shooting 6-under-par 66, three shots off the lead, after the first round Monday of the Northwest Open Invitational at the Wine Valley Golf Course.
The University of Idaho is also represented as Tommy McKenzie is tied for 21st at 69, Joel Veenstra is tied for 53rd at 71 and David Nuhn is tied for 80th at 73.
Other local golfers competing include Loren Jeglum of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, who sits tied for 35th at 70, and Christopher Lien of Lewiston Golf and Country Club, who struggled in the first round, shooting 75 and sitting in a tie for 104th.
PGA professional Derek Berg, who has won this event three times, including in 2019, leads after shooting a 63.
The tournament is a 54-hole competition and will resume play at 7:30 a.m. today morning.