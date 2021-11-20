HOUSTON — Washington State senior Taylor McCoy emerged with a victory in the 400 individual medley during the second day of the Phill Hansel Invitational at the University of Houston.
McCoy, a former Pullman High School standout, finished in 4:14.58.
The 200 medley and the 800 free relays each placed third.
The final day of meet starts at 8 a.m. Pacific today.
Washington State placers
200 medley relay — 3. Washington State (Noelle Harvey, Lauren Burckel, Ilaria Moro, Chloe Larson 1:41.38.
400 IM — 1. Taylor McCoy 4:14.58.
200 freestyle — 7. Harvey 1:49.50.
100 breaststroke — 6. Makenzie Duarte 1:02.68.
800 free relay — 3. Washington State (Angela Di Palo, Harvey, Emily Barrier, Selena Duran) 7:21.06.
Prep basketballCVHS 49, Potlatch 43
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia used a 15-2 second-quarter run to score its first Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball win of the season, beating Potlatch 49-43 on Friday.
Clearwater Valley (3-0, 1-0) was led by Shada Edwards’ 22 points. Tobie Yocum recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kadance Schilling finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“Defense was solid,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. Yocum praised Potlatch for being a tough team and called the win a good one.
For Potlatch (1-1, 1-1), Tayva McKinney led the way with 13 points and Bailyn Anderson finished with 12.
C. VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-0, 1-0)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 2-2 6, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 10 0-0 22, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 3 2-10 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Cristina Sureda 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 3-6 10, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-18 49.
POTLATCH (1-1, 1-1)
Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Tayva McKinney 5 2-3 13, Jaylee Fry 4 0-0 9, Bailyn Anderson 5 2-2 12, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-8 43.
CVHS 16 15 5 13 — 49
Potlatch 20 2 13 8 — 43
3-point goals — Edwards 2, To. Yocum, Tr. Yocum, McKinney, Fry, Anderson.
Kamiah 45, Logos 28
MOSCOW — The Kubs finished with 16 steals, opening their season with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights of Moscow.
“We were jumping passes in transition with great anticipation,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “They did a phenomenal job tonight.”
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (1-0, 1-0) with 17 points and Mariah Porter added 12.
Logos (1-1, 0-1) was paced by Sydney Miller’s 12 points.
The Kubs next host Nezperce at 7:30 p.m., and the Knights next play at Troy at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
KAMIAH (1-0, 1-0)
Logan Landmark 1 2-2 5, Laney Landmark 7 3-6 17, Delaney Beckman 2 0-0 4, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 0 0-0 0, Mariah Porter 6 0-1 12, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 5, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Adison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 45.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-1, 0-1)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 3 2-2 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 3 1-3 7, Eve Rench 1 0-1 2, Sydney Miller 2 7-10 11, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-16 28.
Kamiah 14 13 4 14—45
Logos 10 8 6 4—28
3-point goals — Logan Landmark, Skinner.
JV — Logos def Kamiah.
Cd’A 54, Moscow 25
COEUR D’ALENE — The Vikings held the Bears to single digits in each quarter in an Inland Empire League victory.
Madison Symons led Coeur d’Alene (1-0, 1-0) with 22 points and Skylar Burke was right behind her with 20.
Grace Nauman paced Moscow (1-3, 0-2) with seven points.
The Bears next play at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Bonners Ferry.
MOSCOW (1-3, 0-2)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 6, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 3 1-3 7, Peyton Watson 1 2-2 4, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parson 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 25.
COEUR D’ALENE (1-0, 1-0)
Lauren Bengtson 1 0-0 3, Madison Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Madison Symons 10 1-2 22, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Kaylie Smart 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Lily Phenice 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 7 4-4 20. Totals 22 5-6 54.
Moscow 4 8 9 4—25
Coeur d’Alene 14 14 11 15—54
3-point goals — Knott 2, Bengtson, Mitchell, Symons, Burke 2.
JV — Moscow def Coeur d’Alene.