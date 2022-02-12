Senior’s timely trey lifts Cougars past UCLA

Washington State’s women’s basketball team showed a lot of heart and tremendous resilency two days after getting hammered by 53 points at home.
Finding themselves down seven about halfway through the fourth quarter Friday against UCLA, the Cougars stepped up and showed what it will take for them to make the NCAA tournament.
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker tallied 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, including a traditional three-point play with five seconds remaining in regulation to propel WSU to a 66-65 victory against the Bruins.
“I just chucked it up and hoped for the best. I just wanted to hit the free throw and do it like you do in practice,” Leger-Walker said.
Senior forward Ula Motuga added 12 points for the Cougars (15-8, 7-5). Junior center Bella Murekatete chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
“Unbelievably relieved,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Thrilled for our team. Thought it was a great, hard-fought game. I was very concerned about how we played at the start of the fourth quarter. But I’m happy with the way we responded at the end of the game. It’s so hard to win, but just thrilled we pulled this out.”
Charisma Osborne had 23 points for UCLA (10-8, 5-6). Ilmar’i Thomas contributed 18 points and six rebounds.
The Bruins scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, turning a 47-42 deficit into a 54-47 lead with 6:50 to go. It still was seven with 5:37 remaining, but WSU started chipping away at the lead.
Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a 3, then Krystal Leger-Walker hit four free throws in a a 27-second span to tie it at 56 with 3:36 to go.
The teams traded baskets, but Thomas went 1-of-2 at the line at the 2:35 mark to give UCLA the lead at 60-59. Murekatete made a layup on the ensuing possession to give the Cougars a 60-59 advantage. Osborne’s layup with 2:01 left put the Bruins up by one, but Motuga hit her third 3 of the night that put Washington State ahead 63-61.
Camryn Brown then hit a jumper to tie it with 1:22 remaining. The Bruins then held on the defensive end, and Osborne finished a layup with 56 seconds left for a 65-63 lead.
Charlisse Leger-Walker turned it over, but Osborne gave it right back with 20 seconds remaining. Krystal Leger-Walker’s shot was blocked by Osborne with seven seconds left, but it went out of bounds and back to the Cougars. Charlisse Leger-Walker then missed a jumper and the ball fell into the hands of Krystal Leger-Walker, who powered through the arms of Thomas and hit a layup to tie it up. Thomas was whistled for a foul, and Krystal Leger-Walker converted the and-one to give Washington State the leadd. The Cougars then forced a turnover to end it.
“I’m not sure how it bounced to Krystal,” Ethridge said. “I think it bobbled first, then it landed in her hands. Out of nowhere, she shows up and saves the day, like a superhuman player. It was kind of a high moment where we’re like we’ve lost this game and then we’re gonna win. It’s kind of like the thrill of victory, agony of defeat moment.”
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against USC.
UCLA (10-8, 5-6)
Horvat 0-3 34 3, Osborne 7-18 6-8 23, Chou 1-4 3-4 5, Thomas 7-11 3-4 18, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Onu 2-2 0-0 4, Dugali 0-3 0-0 0, Anstey 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-50 14-20 65.
WASHINGTON STATE (15-8, 7-5)
K. Leger-Walker 7-14 5-5 22, C. Leger-Walker 2-8 1-4 6, Motuga 3-5 3-4 12, Teder 3-8 1-2 9, Murekatete 4-11 3-4 11, Wallack 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Clarke 2-3 0-0 4, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-19 66.
UCLA 9 18 15 23—65
Washington State 12 16 19 19—66
3-point goals — UCLA 4-10 (Osborne 3-6, Thomas 1-1, Dugali 0-1, Horvat 0-2), Washington State 9-18 (Motuga 3-3, K. Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-5, C. Leger-Walker 1-3, Wallack 0-1, Sarver 0-2). Rebounds — UCLA 27 (Thomas 6), Washington State 35 (C. Leger-Walker 8). Assists — UCLA 10 (Chou, Brown 3), Washington State 12 (K. Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — UCLA 19, Washington State 17. Technical — UCLA bench, Washington State bench. A — 1,120.