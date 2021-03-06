Fresh out of a quarantine that prevented its last three scheduled games and missing two of its top starters, the Idaho women’s basketball team found another gear on senior night to recover from a halftime deficit for a 92-72 Big Sky victory Friday against visiting Montana at Memorial Gym.
“I couldn’t have scripted this any better for our seniors,” Vandal coach Jon Newlee said.
It potentially was the final home game in the collegiate careers of Gabi Harrington, Nina Carlson, Allison Kirby and Natalie Klinker, although another year of eligibility has been extended under conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Standouts Beyonce Bea and Gina Marxen were absent for unspecified reasons, but multiple teammates stepped up during the course of the game to fill the void in what would prove to be Idaho’s third-highest-scoring performance of the season.
In the early going, the Vandals (15-6, 14-3 Big Sky) leaned heavily on the outside shooting of Harrington, who herself happens to be a transfer from Montana. Harrington drilled a 3-pointer on the first Idaho possession of the game, and another on the third. She already scored in double figures within the first six minutes, and her 13 points helped the team to a narrow 25-24 lead through the first quarter.
Harrington went to the bench for much of the second, and her former teammates on the Montana defense had zeroed in on her when she came back in with a little more than three minutes remaining in the opening half, first with Sophia Stiles and then Kyndall Keller determined to give her no room to breathe. She would finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Stiles, a point guard, was the top performer for Montana (12-10, 9-8) at both ends, racking up 23 points while running the gamut on the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. The next-highest scorer for the Griz was Madi Schoening at 18 points, including their final six of the first half for a game-high lead of 45-38 and halftime advantage of 45-41. Colfax High School graduate Carmen Gfeller rounded out double-digit Montana scorers with 14 points off 7-for-10 shooting.
A red-hot run by Idaho freshman Sydney Gandy in the third quarter proved pivotal. Gandy started the second half with a 3 and continued to find the mark from outside and inside alike as she supplied 12 of the Vandals’ 17 points in a fast-paced tear from a 48-44 Montana lead to an Idaho 61-48 advantage, changing the complexion of the game. She wound up leading Vandal scorers with a career-high 23 points, adding six assists.
“I said when we signed her, that we signed an electric basketball player,” Newlee said of Gandy. “... A couple of shots, and she had that swag going tonight.”
The Griz had a resurgence bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull back within a possession at 69-66, but another Idaho freshman, Paris Atchley, stepped up with a 3 to stretch things back out to 72-66. Four more points from Atchley and two 3s from Janie King broke Montana’s back, as Idaho completed a 13-point run to go up 82-66 with 3:30 left. The Griz never got within single digits again.
Atchley totaled 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish the night with 14. King scored 12 for the Vandals, and Kirby had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Newlee, who gushed about his players’ resiliency in recovering from a stifling quarantine, shorthanded starting roster and mid-game deficit, emphasized the team’s increased defensive intensity and rebounding in accordance with his halftime instructions as the key to victory.
“I wanted to get that floor spread and really just start attacking those gaps,” Newlee said. “That’s really what fueled up that run.”
Idaho outrebounded Montana 49-43 overall, had a 9-2 advantage in steals, and made only eight turnovers to 13 for the Griz. It was the Vandals’ fourth consecutive victory.
“I’ve never been more proud of a team in my life than what these guys did tonight,” said Newlee, whose team travels to Boise for the Big Sky tournament next week. “I’ll remember this game.”
MONTANA (12-10, 9-8)
Stiles 9-21 2-2 23, Schoening 5-9 3-4 18, Gfeller 7-10 0-0 14, Anderson 3-14 1-2 7, Thurmon 0-3 0-0 0, Keller 1-5 2-2 5, Schweyen 1-4 1-1 3, Dixson 1-3 0-0 2, Morris-Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Frohlich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 9-11 72.
IDAHO (15-6, 14-3)
Gandy 9-24 2-3 23, Harrington 6-17 4-5 19, Kirby 3-5 2-4 10, Klinker 4-7 0-1 8, Carlson 2-5 2-2 6, Atchley 5-9 3-4 14, King 4-10 0-0 12, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 13-19 92.
Montana 24 21 14 13—72
Idaho 25 16 26 25—92
3-point goals: Montana 9-30 (Schoening 5-9, Stiles 3-7, Keller 1-4, Gfeller 0-1, Thurmon 0-1, Dixson 0-2, Schweyen 0-3, Morris-Nelson 0-3), Idaho 13-36 (King 4-10, Harrington 3-11, Gandy 3-12, Kirby 2-2, Atchley 1-1). Rebounds: Montana 43 (Stiles, Schoening 7). Assists: Montana 8 (Stiles 3), Idaho 18 (Gandy 6). Total fouls: Montana 21, Idaho 12. Fouled out: Gfeller, Klinker. Technical fouls: None.
