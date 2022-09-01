With the first week in the books, it’s time for high school football teams to regroup when Week 2 games get underway.
For some teams, it’s time to further cement why this is their year. For others, they’ll begin to fade into obscurity.
Here’s a look at the week ahead (all games start at 7 p.m. Pacific on Friday):
Losing big to a team that’s two classifications smaller was a tough pill to swallow for first-year Moscow coach Rob Bafus in his debut.
The Bears were soundly beaten 50-12 a week ago at home to Kellogg. Things won’t let up this week as Moscow has a date at Adams Field with Clarkston.
After falling behind 28-0 in the first half, the Bears turned to sophomore Noah Velasco to play quarterback in the second half and he finished 18-of-34 passing for 168 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Velasco will get the start under center for this one.
For the Bantams, who are opening the season, they are bringing back a slew of talent including quarterback Austin Steinwand. Two Lapwai transfers who should make an immediate impact are defensive lineman Sage Lone Bear and slot receiver Mason Brown.
“We’re really excited to see what we have on game day,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “We were so close to reaching the state tournament last year and we’re bringing back almost the same exact team.”
Brown and Steinwand put in extra time during the summer to build their chemistry.
This could be a revenge game for the Bantams, who were up 21-7 at halftime of last year’s game before falling 40-33.
This should be the game of the week, with the defending Idaho Class 1A Division II champion Tigers facing off against the defending 1A DI champion Hornets.
The two teams are coming off dominating victories in Week 1 at the 8-Man Classic in Middleton, with Kendrick shutting out Notus 36-0 and Oakley taking down Prairie 56-0.
Last year, the Hornets won with ease, 52-0.
“This is not the same team Oakley played last year,” Tigers coach Zane Hobart said. “We are 10 times better than where we were at last year.”
Winning the state title has given Kendrick players and the coaching staff confidence to be able to compete against anyone.
“We talked with the kids and I don’t know how many of them wanted to play Oakley last year,” Hobart said. “That was was a physically gifted team and not a very easy out. Now, we’re very excited to go and play a very good football team.”