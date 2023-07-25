The Idaho football team’s dynamic receiver duo of Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten caught everyone’s eye inside the Northern Quest Casino in Spokane as they brought out their Sunday best on Monday at Big Sky Media Day.

The pair’s threads were reminiscent of those worn on the red carpet of an award show, and lo and behold, the already well-decorated tandem left Spokane with even more honors.

Hatten was named the conference’s preseason MVP and was a member of the All-Big Sky Conference first team along with Jackson.

