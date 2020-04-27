COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from several area high schools and the University of Idaho were announced as winners Saturday for the annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards.
The organization honors District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and North Idaho College. The awards cover the 2019 academic spring season and the 2019-20 academic fall and winter seasons.
Nominations for each category are reviewed by the hall of fame committee, which selects finalists for each category. A winner is then selected.
The area had several take home top honors in the major categories.
Kendrick’s Mya Brown shared the Class 1A-3A girls’ athlete of the year honor with Timberlake’s Brooke Jessen. Brown, a senior, was a three-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was tabbed the Whitepine League 1A-Division II player of the year.
Potlatch baseball coach Jim Shepherd shared the boys’ 1A-3A honor with Lakeside basketball coach James Twoteeth. Shepherd piloted the the Loggers to a 21-2 record and the Class 1A state title. Potlatch outscored the opposition 25-0, including a 13-0 win in the May 18, 2019, final against host school Glenns Ferry.
The Idaho women’s basketball team and coach Jon Newlee earned their respective awards as team and coach of the year.
The Vandals finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and went 22-9 overall and 15-5 in the Big Sky Conference, earning the No. 2 seed in the league’s tournament. They were set to take on top-seeded Montana State in the March 13 tournament final when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world.
In 12 seasons with the Vandals, Newlee has won more games than any other Idaho coach in history (213) and for the second consecutive season led the team to 22 victories.
Previously, five individuals were selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. Those who were selected were Idaho women’s basketball player Emily Sann (nee Faurholt) and football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young, former Coeur d’Alene High School and University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke), and long-time high school teacher, coach, administrator and basketball official Jim Wilund, who is from Lewiston. Those five will be inducted into the Hall in 2021.
Area’s winners:
Girls’ golf
Makena Rauch, Moscow
Boys’ track (Class 1A-3A)
Cooper Hewett, Kendrick
Boys’ tennis
Derek Wendt, Moscow
Volleyball (Class 1A-3A)
Lindsey Kwate, Troy
Football (Class 4A-5A)
Chad Redinger, Moscow
Wrestling (Class 1A-3A)
Kelton Saad, Potlatch
Boys’ high school coach of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Jim Shepherd, Potlatch baseball
Girls’ athlete of the year (Class 1A-3A)
Mia Brown, Kendrick
Women’s team of the year
Idaho basketball
Women’s coach of the year
Jon Newlee, Idaho basketball