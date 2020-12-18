Area briefs
Several high school athletes from Moscow and Pullman recently signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.
Bears in the bunch include: football player Logan Shears, who’ll attend NAIA Trinity International (Ill.) as a linebacker, and baseball player Jarod Grady, who’ll suit up at Shoreline Community College (Wash.). He can pitch, and plays outfield and infield.
New collegiate Greyhounds include baseball players Brayden Wells and Carson Coulter. Wells is headed to Lower Columbia College (Wash.) as a first baseman/pitcher, and Coulter will enroll with NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene (Nampa, Idaho). Coulter can catch, pitch and play several spots in the field. Pullman volleyball player Addison Hawes, a setter, signed with NCAA D-III school George Fox (Ore.).
King to call UI football games
MOSCOW — Eighth-year University of Idaho sports broadcaster Chris King will become the voice of the Vandal football team in the spring, as announced by Learfield IMG College, the school’s multimedia rightsholder.
King, the play-by-play announcer for UI’s men’s basketball team, takes over for Dennis Patchin, who has been hired by KHQ-TV (Channel 6) in Spokane.
“My wife and I love our life here on the Palouse and recently purchased our first home,” King said in a news release. “To have the chance to broadcast both football and basketball here is a dream come true and I couldn’t be more excited or proud to be doing that with the Vandals.”
King was the 2017 recipient of the National Sports Media Association Idaho Sportscaster of the Year award. The Washington State graduate, a native of Marysville, Wash., calls Tri-City Dust Devils minor league baseball games during the summer. He also hosts the weekly Idaho basketball coach’s show. King has experience announcing UI football games — alongside former standouts such as quarterback Matt Linehan and punter/kicker Austin Rehkow — on PlutoTV.