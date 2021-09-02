As NFL teams trim their rosters to meet the 53-player limit, some former Vandals have been caught in the shuffle.
A stellar preseason landed Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jeff Cotton on the team’s practice squad. Cotton, a Vandal star in 2018-19, took the most of his preseason opportunity with a collection of highlight-worthy plays.
In the final two games, Cotton, at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, hauled in seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. On his lone touchdown, Cotton high-pointed the ball for a tough corner-end zone grab on a fade route against the Saints. He also had a diving catch down the sideline and a 29-yard catch-and-run against the Cowboys courtesy of a pass from fellow Vandal Jake Luton (6-6, 209).
“Super proud of Jeff. ... He was always such a hard worker, continues to be a hard worker,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “Any time you go out there and try to out-work everybody every single day, you give yourself a chance.
“That last fade he caught in that last game looked just like he used to do all the time here in the Dome.”
Luton, an Oregon State graduate who played at Idaho in 2014-15, is moving back West. In a surprise move, Luton was signed by the Seahawks, according to a NFL Network report.
Like Cotton, Luton impressed in the preseason, going 24-of-31 passing for 190 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Other Vandals on NFL rosters include Jesse Davis, a mainstay on the Miami Dolphins offensive line; Kaden Elliss, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints; Benson Mayowa, a veteran defensive lineman for the Seahawks and fullback Elijhaa Penny of the New York Giants.
Christian Elliss, Kaden’s brother, didn’t make the cut at linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings and remains a free agent. Elliss was fined $3,731 by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness penalty in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
Cowan joins broadcast team
A former Vandal has moved from the turf to the broadcast booth.
Trent “Buck” Cowan, a UI tight end from 2013-16, will serve as the new color commentator on Idaho football radio broadcasts, Idaho Vandal Sports Properties announced.
Cowan takes over for Ryan Phillips, who provided color commentary for the Vandals for the previous six seasons. He will work alongside play-by-play announcer Chris King.
Cowan capped his playing career with a win in the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In his final two seasons, he caught 96 passes and scored 10 touchdowns.
“We’re excited to have Trent back and upstairs in the booth this season,” Petrino said in a news release. “He knows the program well, having played and won a Bowl game here, and will do a great job with Chris King on the call.”
Gameday logistics
Idaho opens its first fall season in two years against Simon Fraser at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
Simon Fraser is an NCAA Division II team from Burnaby, British Columbia, out of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. SFU is the only school in Canada to play in the NCAA. The Vandals are 2-0 all-time against Simon Fraser, which is undergoing a nickname change.
Fans can watch the game on TV on SWX in Idaho and Washington or stream it online on ESPN+.
The game will be on the radio on KZFN-FM (106.1) in Moscow and Pullman and KOZE-AM (950) in Lewiston and Clarkston.
Fans attending the game are required to wear face coverings, per university policy. There is no limit on the number of fans allowed to attend the game.
