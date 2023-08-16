Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman won’t get a chance to add to his Atlantic Coast Conference record for career touchdown passes in his final season.

But the former Wake Forest star’s new stop will allow him to face plenty of familiar foes.

Hartman opted to use his final season of college eligibility at Notre Dame after five productive seasons at Wake Forest, where he threw an ACC record 110 touchdown passes. His 12,967 career yards passing at Wake Forest rank second in ACC history.

