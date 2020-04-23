When the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the visiting Tennessee Titans in a Thursday Night Football game in September, a college coach in Pullman perhaps cracked a secret smile.
It was the first time in Mike Leach’s career that one of his former quarterbacks — or rather, one he had mentored during his 19 years as a head coach, as opposed to an assistant — had won an NFL game as a starter.
Maybe a few Leach quarterbacks, too, felt a touch of relief.
That 20-6 victory for the Jags, the first of six wins in 2019 for Gardner Minshew, a former Washington State quarterback, removes a bit of the “system quarterback” stigma from guys like Anthony Gordon.
That’s the hope anyway. Gordon will get a better idea during the NFL draft that begins its three-day run today. The most prolific single-season passer in Pac-12 history figures to be among the top seven to 12 quarterbacks on various teams’ prospect boards.
Other ex-Cougars hoping to hear their names called, during either the draft or the free-agencyscramble that follows, are receivers Dezmon Patmon, Easop Winston Jr. and Brandon Arconado, center Fred Mauigoa and cornerback Marcus Strong.
Leach, who ended his eight-year WSU tenure when he jumped to Mississippi State in January, always bristles at the “system quarterback” concept, but he has yet to invalidate it.
Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell, Connor Halliday, Luke Falk — they and others put up gaudy numbers in Leach’s Air Raid offense at Texas Tech or Wazzu, but none of them has won an NFL game as a starter. One by one, they’ve reinforced the notion that Air Raid passing statistics, at least in the extreme version of the offense Leach uses, need to be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to NFL scouting.
Minshew, during his lone season at WSU in 2018, transcended those concerns, first by infusing a dynamism and a mobility that reinvigorated Leach’s system, then by transplanting those qualities to the pro level during his singular rookie season in Jacksonville, Fla.
Gordon studied Minshew closely as one of his backups two years ago, noting in particular his spirited leadership and knack for extending plays, along with an intelligence he applied to everything he did. He put those lessons on display as a senior in 2019 in passing for a league-record 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns.
He’s unquestionably a different player from Minshew.
His nimbleness and sense of pass-rush allowed him to stay healthy as a Cougar. But at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he still lacks the girth NFL quarterbacks are expected to have. His mobility outside the pocket and long-range accuracy aren’t exceptional. And although many observers have marveled about his quick release and unconventional throwing angles, NFL scouts also have noticed an occasional overreliance on these assets at the expense of solid footwork.
Still, Minshew’s two-year transformation from a college journeyman to an NFL starter gave Gordon a template to follow, and so far he’s adapted it deftly to his own skills and ambitions.
It doesn’t hurt that other Air Raid quarterbacks, albeit it from systems less pass-fixated than Leach’s, have achieved recent success at the next level, led by Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl title this year with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gordon will try to become the third WSU quarterback in as many years to be drafted, after Falk was taken by Miami in the sixth round in 2018 and Minshew by the Jags in the same round last year.
Of the other NFL hopefuls in the Cougar camp, Patmon has the best chance to be drafted. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver impresses scouts with his size and ruggedness, but they say he has yet to consistently harness these qualities into a sense of one-on-dominance. He’s considered among the top 35 to 45 receivers in the draft.
