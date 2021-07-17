Sherman pleads not guilty to 5 misdemeanors

Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty Friday to five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed the charges Friday morning. Sherman appeared in Seattle District Court hours later accompanied by his attorney and his wife, Ashley Moss-Sherman. He was released on his own recognizance with restrictions on driving, drug use and possessing weapons.
District Judge Lisa Paglisotti ordered Sherman to appear for a pretrial hearing Aug. 13 in Redmond District Court.
Sherman was polite and friendly in court and introduced himself to King County supervising deputy prosecutor Jocelyn McCurtain with a “nice to meet you.” Following the brief hearing, Sherman left the courtroom hand-in-hand with his wife, where he repeatedly and politely declined to answer questions about the incident that led to his arrest. He responded to questions with praise for his supporters and fans.
Paglisotti imposed a number of conditions on Sherman in order for him to remain free on his own recognizance, including staying away from two Washington State Department of Transportation workers who identified him to law enforcement, and to only have cordial and necessary contact with his father-in-law, who pepper-sprayed Sherman the night of his arrest.
The judge lifted a no-contact order that was issued when he was arrested.
Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, a former standout cornerback and now an NFL free agent, was arrested early Wednesday after crashing into a highway construction site and then reportedly attempting to force entry into his in-laws’ Redmond residence. A judge Thursday ordered him released.
According to probable cause statements released Thursday, Sherman fought with police officers, who used a police dog to get Sherman into custody. The Washington State Patrol said Sherman was under investigation for driving while intoxicated, crashing into a barrier on Highway 520 and leaving the scene. His badly damaged car was found abandoned in a parking lot, says a probable cause statement authored by a State Patrol sergeant.
Sherman, in a statement Friday on Twitter, said, “I am deeply remorseful for my actions Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of.”
Sherman wrote that he has been “dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.
“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need.” Sherman thanked his supporters and said he is grateful “to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”