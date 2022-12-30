Shooting goes south for Idaho men in loss to Bobcats

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Idaho men’s basketball team found themselves in an unusual situation Thursday: unable to make baskets.
The Vandals were just 9-for-26 (34.6%) from the field in the first half and couldn’t recover in falling 72-58 to Montana State in the Big Sky Conference opener for the two teams at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats (8-6, 1-0) had four players in double figures in making 27 of their 55 shots (49.1%), including 9-for-18 (50%) from 3-point range. Jubrile Belo tallied 19 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Patterson finished wtih 17 points. Raequan Battle had 13 points. Great Osobor chipped in 10 points.
“The disappointing part for us was the inability to defend,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We let their to 5 men go 13-for-18 from the field, and we let them go 9-of-18 from 3. That’s a recipe for disaster. That’s the returning champs, for a reason. They’ve got a good enough nucleus. We just made the game too hard for ourselves tonight.”
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt tallied 19 points for Idaho (6-8, 0-1), which entered the game 13th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.2%. Freshman forward Nigel Burris contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Trey Smith had 10 points.
The eight-day layoff between the Vandals’ previous game, which was an 82-75 loss Dec. 21 at Long Beach State, and this one might have hurt junior Isaac Jones the most. Entering the contest fifth nationally at 71.9% shooting from the field, the 6-foot-9 forward was just 3-of-6 overall for six points before fouling out after 22 minutes of play.
“They did a nice job of making life hard on him,” Claus said. “They made his catches difficult, they threw some doubles at him. At the same time, you have to give Belo and Osobor credit. They bumped and banged and were physical at both ends. They took it to him. Now, (Jones) has seen it. Now he understands and I know he’ll be better for it next time out.”
As a team, Idaho finished 22-for-55 (40%) from the field, including 5-of-19 (26.3%) from distance.
Burris finishing a traditional three-point play at the 15:02 mark of the first half that put Idaho in front 8-7. That was the last time the Vandals held the advantage as Patterson’s 3-pointer 40 seconds later put Montana State up 10-8. Idaho stayed within four to six points for the majority of the half, but the Bobcats tallied the final seven points in a 3:50 stretch to take a 34-20 lead into the locker room.
Montana State continued the momentum early in the second half, as it scored seven of the first nine points to take a 41-22 edge. The Bobcats increased their advantage to as many as 22 points, and the Vandals never could get any closer than 11.
Montana State was able to hold advantages in points off turnovers (20-6) as well as bench points (33-15).
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Montana.
Salih 1-4 0-2 2, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 1-9 2-2 5, Moffitt 8-20 3-3 19, Burris 3-7 4-4 11, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 22-55 9-11 58.
Fuller 0-4 1-2 1, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Brown II 1-5 3-4 6, Belo 8-12 3-3 19, Battle 5-9 1-1 13, McMahon 0-3 0-0 0, Osobor 5-6 0-0 10, Patterson 6-11 0-1 17, Ford III 1-3 1-2 3, Lecholat 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 9-13 72.
Halftime — Montana State, 34-20. 3-point goals — Idaho 5-19 (Smith 2-3, Harge 1-2, Burris 1-4, Moffitt 1-5, Ford 0-1, Salih 0-2, Moffitt 0-2), Montana State 9-18 (Patterson 5-9, Battle 2-4, Lecholat 1-1, Brown II 1-2, Gazelas 0-1, McMahon 0-1). Fouled out — Jones. Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Burris 11), Montana State 33 (Belo 8). Assists — Idaho 7 (Moffitt 4), Montana State 18 (Belo 4). Total fouls — Idaho 16, Montana State 13. Technical — Montana State bench. A — 3,172.