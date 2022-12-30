Shooting goes south for Idaho men in loss to Bobcats

Idaho Athletics Idaho senior guard Divant'e Moffitt looks to shoot as Montana State's Jubrile Belo defends during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game at Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Mont. Moffitt finished with 19 points for the Vandals.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Idaho men’s basketball team found themselves in an unusual situation Thursday: unable to make baskets.

The Vandals were just 9-for-26 (34.6%) from the field in the first half and couldn’t recover in falling 72-58 to Montana State in the Big Sky Conference opener for the two teams at Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats (8-6, 1-0) had four players in double figures in making 27 of their 55 shots (49.1%), including 9-for-18 (50%) from 3-point range. Jubrile Belo tallied 19 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Patterson finished wtih 17 points. Raequan Battle had 13 points. Great Osobor chipped in 10 points.

