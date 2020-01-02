Most kids just want to experience the thrill of a breakaway jam when they’ve got a Little Tikes basketball set in the family living room or yard.
At the Pollard household? Backs were to the rim.
“When you think about it, we just grew up as big men,” said senior Jeff Pollard, now Washington State’s captain at forward. “Seriously. We’d be little kids playing on a Tikes hoop, and I’m sure my dad would be down there trying to get us to shoot jump hooks.
“From a young age, it was always like, ‘You’re gonna be a fundamental big man.’ It’s been jump hook since Day 1.”
Pollard, the Cougars’ glue guy and one of their most dependable players, would have plenty of time for dunks. Perhaps before he was even out of diapers, it was clear he’d be hanging around the bucket.
Pollard’s father, Neal, was a “7-foot bruiser” at San Diego State in the late 1980s/early ’90s. His late grandfather, Pearl, was a towering presence for the University of Utah. Each of his four uncles also scrape ceilings at around 7-foot, and each of them played at Division I programs.
“It really is a family of footers,” said Pollard, who stands 6-9 and weighs 240 pounds.
Call it good genes.
Pollard’s older brother, Nate, recently finished his career as a 7-1 center at D-II Chaminade (Hawaii), and his younger brother, Ryan, is a 7-foot sophomore at Blinn College (Texas).
“Even growing up, I was like, ‘I might be the shortest, but I ain’t gonna be the worst,’” Pollard said with a laugh. “I’m not gonna let them whup me when we’re playing one-on-one.”
In first-year coach Kyle Smith’s system, which presses the issue underneath much more than in past run-and-gun seasons, no opponent has really gotten the best of Pollard either. Chalk it up to familial background, Utah-bred core principles and grindstone work ethic.
Smith has called the Bountiful, Utah, native and ukulele enthusiast the “anchor of our defense.” Pollard excels in rotation, when he steps in for trailing teammates to ward off attempts in the paint. And despite his relatively undersized stature, he boxes out effectively, judiciously choosing angles to throw off even some of the Pac-12’s brawniest.
He makes his impact where most casual observers aren’t looking.
“It’s not something that shows up in the stat sheet,” Pollard said. “‘I might not get this rebound, but he for sure isn’t getting this rebound.’
“It’s a little about being smart and knowing your matchup, and at the same time you have to have that physical mindset, go hit a guy.”
Offensively, Pollard has added a 3-point touch to stretch the floor.
“I’ve never been yelled at to shoot more; this is completely new for me,” he said.
But of course, most of his production still comes in the low post. Pollard often backs foes down, fakes one way, then reverses and softly drops in one-handed floaters.
“The coaches are pushing more post touches. That gives me confidence,” Pollard said.
He’s averaging career highs of 10.2 points and five boards per game through nonconference play. Beginning tonight, he’ll guide the new-look Cougs (9-4) through his final Pac-12 slate. WSU welcomes USC at 7:30 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum (Pac-12 Networks).
Last year, Pollard posted averages of 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. This season, Smith prefers more usage, and has made clear how much he’s relying on Pollard — who’s shooting 52.6 percent and will be banked on heavily in the big-body-laden league. Smith lauds just about every of Pollard’s outings.
“I love that guy. He’s good every night. ... He’s just real efficient. We’ll miss that guy,” Smith said recently as he has before, maybe indicating how relieved the former San Francisco boss is to have this clear-cut team leader in the form of a proficient, prototypical post player, who perfectly fits Smith’s fundamentals-based, defense-driven M.O.
After coach Ernie Kent was fired in March, Pollard feared coaching turnover might sully his final year in Pullman. He tentatively entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal before Smith was hired on March 27.
Two weeks and some prosperous coach-player talks later, the Cougs had their model big man back.
“I love WSU, I’m definitely a Coug, but I wouldn’t want to ruin my WSU experience because there was a coach I didn’t mesh with,” Pollard said. “Thankfully, they brought in coach Smith. When I sat down with him and had some real conversations, it was pretty obvious it’d be a good situation. ... Having him as a mentor has been great.”
Pollard, a back-to-back state champion as an upperclassman at star-studded Bountiful High, arrived on the recruiting scene after his junior season and an AAU circuit in the summer, during which he repped at the Wazzu Elite Camp, where Kent spotted the “skinny kid from Utah.”
“All of the sudden, I had coaches calling me,” Pollard said. “It got real at that point. I could actually go somewhere.”
In June 2014, Pollard committed to the Cougars. After one more season and title in Bountiful, he enrolled with prestigious Impact Academy (Nev.) to hone himself ahead of college.
During that summer visit, WSU’s campus, academics — and Power Six status — appealed to Pollard, who hadn’t completely realized his major-conference potential yet.
“Pac-12, I was kinda taken aback, like, ‘Me, really?’” he said.
“I was talking with my parents about it, ‘Did you guys think I’d ever be a Pac-12 starter, captain and everything?’ I’m sure my mom gave me a feel-good answer, ‘We’ve always believed in you.’ I’m pretty sure my dad said something like, ‘I was kinda shocked.’”
Now he’s the most well-versed player for Wazzu at 93 games played and 41 started. His favorite memories include WSU’s road sweep of the Arizona schools last year — both routs — and the Cougars’ toppling of San Diego State to win the Wooden Legacy tournament the year before. Pollard’s father was in attendance.
Thanks to his experience, Pollard’s frequently prodded by green teammates for tips on Pac-12 competition and environments, and he keeps them grounded by emphasizing just how lengthy and physical their league adversaries will be.
He recalls his first taste of the conference, on Jan. 1, 2017, at Washington.
“I think I was shaking right then when coach called my name,” he said.
Then he thinks back to a family lesson:
“My dad always said, ‘If you’re ever nervous in a game, just run harder, because the butterflies can’t keep up.’ At the end of the day, it’s just basketball, the same thing I’ve been playing for years.”
The same fundamentals — back-downs and jump hooks, particularly — that he fine-tuned on his Little Tikes hoop.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.