PREP BASKETBALL
Short-handed Genesee tops Kendrick
GENESEE — Dawson Durham led all scorers with 18 points and collected 17 rebounds without any turnovers Thursday night as injury-plagued Genesee beat Kendrick 35-25 in a nonleague prep boys’ basketball game.
The Bulldogs (1-1), down four starters with injuries — including point guard Cy Wareham, who rolled his ankle in the first quarter — shot out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead before the Tigers (1-1) rallied after halftime.
Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team’s rebounding and the resolute play of Owen Crowley, Truman Renton and Durham “kept us all together.” Renton chipped in nine points and Crowley gave the Bulldogs “some pretty good looks.”
“Not a lot of turnovers, just a lot of missed shots, and it was kinda the same on both ends,” Grieser said.
Kendrick was led by Jagger Hewett’s 12 points. He and Chase Burke (seven points) kept the Tigers within striking distance with their offense.
KENDRICK (1-1)
Alex Sneve 0 0-2 0, Chase Burke 3 0-0 7, Jagger Hewett 4 2-2 12, Kolby Anderson 0 0-1 0,Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-2 4, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-7 25.
GENESEE (1-1)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 7 3-4 18, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 4 0-0 9, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-4 35.
Kendrick 2 5 11 7—25
Genesee 15 6 5 9—35
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Burke, Renton, Durham.
JV — Genesee def. Kendrick 54-24.
Logos 61, Colton 46
Will Casebolt collected 22 points and six assists while shooting 9-for-13 as Logos downed Colton in a nonleague game.
The Knights shot 68 percent from 2-point range and improved to 2-0 while spoiling Colton’s season opener.
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 17 points for Logos and Isaac Blum added 10. Kian Ankerson had 16 for the Wildcats, Chris Wolf added 15 and Jackson Meyer 12.
COLTON (0-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 1-2 16, Chris Wolf 5 2-2 15, Jackson Meyer 5 0-0 0 12, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-4 46.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-0)
Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 9 1-2 22, Roman Nuttbrock 7 1-2 17, Isaac Blum 5 0-1 10, Kenny Kline 0 1-3 1, Theo Sense 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 3 2-2 9. Totals 25 5-7 61.
Colton 9 7 11 19—46
Logos 17 8 21 15—61
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, C. Wolf 3, Meyer 2, McCann, Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock 2, Grieser.
JV — Colton def. Logos (two quarters).
GIRLS
Pomeroy 57, Troy 18
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon logged her 1,000th career point, finishing with a game-high 17 to nearly outscore nonleague foe Troy by herself in the Pirates’ season-opening win.
Dixon added six boards, while Sydney Watko pulled down nine. Keely Maves chipped in 10 points and Alyssa Wolf nine, all of them on 3-point shots.
“I felt good about our passing and the opportunities we created on the inside,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “Overall, it was a strong team win and I was able to get good minutes for every girl on the roster.”
Pomeroy took a 17-point lead on Troy (1-4) at the end of the first frame, and held the Trojans to six field goals in all.
TROY (1-4)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 0 3-4 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 5, Morgan Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Abby Weller 0 2-2 2, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-6 18.
POMEROY (1-0)
Alyssa Wolf 3 0-0 9, Heidi Heytvelt 2 2-2 6, Sydney Watko 1 1-2 3, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Maddy Dixon 6 5-5 17, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 4 2-2 10, Jillian Herres 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 2, Maya Kowatsch 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 11-12 57.
Troy 3 6 4 5—18
Pomeroy 20 12 13 12—57
3-point goals — Raasch, Wolf 3, Herres.